Gustavsson (hip) could rejoin the Wild on Monday ahead of their game versus the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will be with the Wild as their road trip begins Thursday in Calgary. He'll then head to San Diego, where AHL Iowa plays twice over the weekend, with Gustavsson expected to start Saturday's contest for the minor-league team. The goalie will then rejoin the Wild in San Jose ahead of Monday's game, which could be his NHL season debut if he gets over the last few hurdles in his recovery without a setback. The Wild will have no need to overwork Gustavsson once he's active, as Jesper Wallstedt has been one of the best goalies in the league this year.