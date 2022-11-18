Gustavsson turned aside 26 of 31 shots during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the visiting Penguins.

Gustavsson will be expected to carry a bigger load with starter Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body) going on injured reserve Wednesday. The 24-year-old netminder had been solid during his opening five appearances, registering a 2.81 GAA and a .914 save percentage. But, including Thursday's loss, he only has one win. Gustavsson, who yielded three third-period goals, fell to 1-4-1 as the Wild dropped their third-straight game.