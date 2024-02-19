Gustavsson stopped 11 of 16 shots in Monday's 10-7 win over Vancouver.

Gustavsson gave up five goals in the first two periods on only 16 total shots for a .688 save percentage. Ian Cole scored 2:51 from the opening faceoff on the first shot of the game for Vancouver and J.T. Miller followed that up on an even-strength goal to put the Canucks up 2-0. After allowing three more goals in the second period, he was mercifully relieved of duties to start the third period by Marc-Andre Fleury who eventually finished the game. The 25-year old netminder only has five wins in his last 11 starts.