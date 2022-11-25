Middleton hasn't recorded a point in his last 13 games.

Middleton had a goal and four points in his first six contests this season, but his offensive production has completely dried up since. The 26-year-old defenseman has never been a significant offensive contributor in the NHL, so it's not surprising that he couldn't build off that hot start. He has made his mark in other ways though, recording 29 PIM, 35 blocks and 30 hits in 19 contests in 2022-23.