Middleton (hand) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton will return to the lineup against St. Louis on Tuesday after missing the last 11 games. He has accounted for five goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and 42 hits in 29 appearances this season. Middleton will replace Travis Dermott in Tuesday's lineup.