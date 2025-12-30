Spurgeon scored a goal, added an assist, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Spurgeon's first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 36-year-old defenseman has chipped in offense in small bursts and is still on the second power-play unit, but most of his work has come in more of a shutdown role. For the year, he's produced three goals, 11 points, 45 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-4 rating over 40 appearances.