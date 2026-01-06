Spurgeon scored a goal, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Spurgeon has five points over his last six outings. The 36-year-old defenseman is still seeing ample ice time on the second pairing, though he doesn't need to be a workhorse with Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber handling heavy usage on the top pairing. Spurgeon is now at 13 points (five on the power play), 50 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 55 hits and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances this season. His all-around play gives him a little appeal in deep fantasy formats.