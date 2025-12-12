Spurgeon posted an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Spurgeon has a helper in each of the last two games after going 14 contests without a point. The veteran defenseman is a lock for top-four minutes, but his production has skewed toward the defensive side of things in 2025-26. He's at six points, 33 shots on net, 44 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 31 appearances.