Wallstedt will tend the twine at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt hasn't secured a victory in six straight appearances, though some of those were brief relief outings. Still, the backup netminder is 0-2-2 over that stretch with a 3.09 GAA. While Wallstedt should get some opportunities in the stretch run, he is firmly cemented behind Filip Gustavsson as the No. 2 option in Minnesota.