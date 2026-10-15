Wallstedt will defend the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Blues, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Wallstedt continued his dominant start to the 2026-27 campaign Monday, where he posted a 21-save win over the Golden Knights. The 23-year-old netminder has a 4-1-1 record, a 1.82 GAA and a .933 save percentage across six appearances in the new season. For as long as Filip Gustavsson (hip) is sidelined, Wallstedt projects to be an elite fantasy option that sees multiple starts per week. Thursday's matchup won't be a cake walk, however, as the Blues put up seven goals against the Senators during Frozen Frenzy. Regardless, start Wallstedt with confidence Thursday.