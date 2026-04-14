Eriksson Ek (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Eriksson Ek will be out of the lineup for the third straight game to end the regular season. The 29-year-old center was limited by injuries at times, posting 51 points over 70 regular-season contests. He's likely to be ready for Game 1 versus Dallas to open the playoffs.