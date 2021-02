Kahkonen turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Kahkonen was again strong in Saturday's contest, with only a David Backes tip-in goal sneaking by him. The 24-year-old Kahkonen improved to 5-4-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage through nine appearances. Cam Talbot's return is almost imminent at this point, so Kahkonen's playing time is likely to shrink, but he will likely be one of the league's better backups over the balance of the season.