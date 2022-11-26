Zuccarello scored a goal and added a power-play assist in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The 35-year-old is rolling at a point-per-game pace (20 points in 20 games; seven goals, 13 assists). Zuccarello is especially dangerous on the power play this season -- 11 of his 20 points have come with the man advantage.