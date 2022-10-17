Zuccarello (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's game against Colorado, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Zuccarello left Monday's skate early. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and four points in two contests. Every injury is unfortunate, but the timing of this one is particularly rough given that it might disrupt his hot streak.
