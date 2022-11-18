Dumba scored a goal during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the visiting Penguins.

Dumba, who has two goals during his past five outings, is starting to flash the offensive potential he displayed from 2015-19. During those four seasons, the 2012 No. 7 overall draft pick collected a combined 47 goals. The 28-year-old defenseman has 21 goals over the past three-plus campaigns. Dumba's second tally this season capped Thursday's scoring and developed from a one-timer from the left face-off circle with eight seconds remaining. He finished with a plus-2 rating, two blocks and two PIM.