Hughes notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Hughes has a goal and seven helpers over his last four games. His first assist Thursday came on a Kirill Kaprizov power-play tally. The 26-year-old Hughes is up to four goals, 47 points (20 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 46 contests between the Wild and the Canucks this season. Hughes remains among the elite point producers from the blue line and should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.