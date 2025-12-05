Bogosian logged an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

The helper was Bogosian's first point of the season. He's been back for seven games since he missed a month with a lower-body injury. Bogosian has been a fixture on the third pairing when healthy, and his relatively limited role will keep his scoring numbers down. In addition to the assist, he's earned 11 shots on net, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances this season.