The Jonah Keri Podcast: Brett Anderson

In this episode: Jonah Keri strolls the French Quarter with award-winning New Orleans Times-Picayune food critic and features writer Brett Anderson on the effects Katrina had on the city; persuading diners to eat Gulf of Mexico seafood after the BP oil spill; the power and class dynamics of New Orleans as reflected in its restaurant culture; the plight of African-American chefs in a celebrity chef culture; Brett's life tip(s), and more!

