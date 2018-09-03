2018 Dell Technologies Championship leaderboard, grades: Bryson DeChambeau takes second straight win

The yardage book sticking out of Bryson DeChambeau's back pocket reads "B.A.D." Those are both his initials as well as what kind of player he's been over the past few weeks. As in a bad, bad man, who in consecutive tournaments has now defeated nearly 225 golfers for two straight wins.

DeChambeau followed up his Northern Trust win last week with a two-stroke victory at the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday at TPC Boston over Justin Rose. He is the sixth golfer to win two straight FedEx Cup events, joining Vijay Singh, Camilo Villegas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Billy Horschel.

The now two-time playoff winner followed his 70-68-63 start with a 4-under 67 on Monday to give himself more cushion than he needed. After going out in 32 for the second straight day, DeChambeau used a steady putter coming home for the 67 as he shot even on the back. For the week, he finished in the top 10 in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained putting. That'll do, champ, that'll do.

Bryson DeChambeau earns his 4th PGA Tour win in his 70th career start, the fewest by any player to get to 4 wins since Rory McIlroy (50th start). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 3, 2018

"Consistency has been a big thing for me," DeChambeau told Steve Sands of NBC. "I've been trying to get that week in and week out ... I have to go back down to all the little stuff I do in my book. If I keep doing the numbers right and keep executing the right shots, I can't do much more than that. If I keep going that route, I'll be hard to beat."

DeChambeau's career, like his game, breaks the mold. Not just because of the science and physics and all the other bizarre techniques he uses to find his sweet spot. His career breaks the mold because he joined Jack Nicklaus as one of the handful of golfers to win the U.S. Am and NCAA Championship in the same year. He joined Tiger Woods as one of the few to win four times on the PGA Tour before age 25. And he beat peers Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler as fastest to four wins (70 events).

He is (quite obviously) not one for convention.

Bryson DeChambeau leads by 4 the week after winning by 4 shots. The last player to win in consecutive weeks by 4+ strokes on the PGA Tour was @PhilMickelson in 2005 (Phoenix, Pebble Beach). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 3, 2018

Now for the eighth time in FedEx Cup history, a golfer has won two of the four tournaments played in the season-ending playoffs. DeChambeau will try to become the first to win three in either the BMW Championship or the Tour Championship after that. He will be ranked No. 1 going into both events with his first trip to the Ryder Cup already booked, perhaps as soon as Tuesday when captain Jim Furyk will make his wild card selections.

I would say it's impossible for somebody to win three of four (or all four!) playoff events, but DeChambeau clearly doesn't seem to care much about history or how things were done before. He's here for now, and to date, he's absolutely crushing. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the Dell Technologies Championship.

Tony Finau (T4): The big man shot his 11th straight round in the 60s on Monday in Boston and stayed inside the top five in the FedEx Cup rankings in the process. Eleven straight rounds in the 60s! If he didn't lock up his Ryder Cup last week with a solo second at The Northern Trust, it kind of feels like he did this week with that T4.

Good stuff from @tonyfinaugolf after going 2nd/T-4 to open the playoffs with the Ryder Cup looming: "The more solid I play each week, I'm making it tough to not pick me, if I'm being honest." — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) September 3, 2018

He likely won't get a pick from Furyk on Tuesday, but this time next week when Furyk makes his fourth and final selection, Finau will most likely be on the team (especially considering Matt Kuchar didn't make it to the BMW Championship). Grade: A

Tony Finau joins Dustin Johnson as the only players with double-digit top-ten finishes this season on the PGA Tour. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 3, 2018

Jordan Spieth (T12): Spieth stalled a little at the end, much like Rory McIlroy, as both shot 1-under 70s on Monday to stay inside the top 15, but not move up at all. Spieth lost strokes to the field with his putter in three of four days, but the real issue is how average he was with his irons. He still likely has two tournaments to find his groove before the Ryder Cup, but he still has a little work to do for me to feel super confident about his game going to Paris. Grade: A

Phil Mickelson (T12): Lefty shot the round of the day and week on Monday, and it doubled as his lowest round of 2018. It turns out that when Mickelson hits driver well like he did on Sunday and Monday, he's capable of shooting some outrageously low scores. However, he still finished near last in the field in strokes gained off the tee, which is why he finished T12 and not closer to first. Grade: B+

Tiger Woods (T24): Big Cat played poorly on Friday and Monday, but between those two bookends was a pretty great 66-68 showing. One of Woods' bigger issues this week was proximity to the hole on approach shots. He finished outside the top 60 in that category, which is no way to win a golf tournament, much less a FedEx Cup playoff event. Grade: B-

