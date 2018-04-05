2018 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, coverage Thursday

Feel that in the air? The 2018 Masters is finally, officially here. Four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead, and it all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the early morning and rolling on through the early evening.

Tiger Woods is back in the field for the first time since 2015 and will play in a Masters Featured Group on Thursday, allowing you to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen. He goes off at 10:42 a.m. ET alongside Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood in what should be an exciting group to watch throughout the day.

Best of all, CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger Woods, or spend your day surveying Amen Corner or Holes 15&16. TV coverage does not begin until 3 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Thursday.

All times Eastern.

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 5

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.
Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com
Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.comCBS Sports App

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com 

