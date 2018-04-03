2018 Masters TV coverage, schedule, channel, watch live stream online, times

It is once again the most wonderful time of the golf season with the 2018 Masters set to be a star-studded affair this week at Augusta National. With Phil Mickelson streaking and Tiger Woods playing in his first Masters since 2015, there will be plenty of eyes on the year's first major.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout the week.

Rory McIlroy is still looking for his first green jacket, while Jordan Spieth is trying to exorcise some demons and get back in the winning column at a major he has basically dominated since he started on the PGA Tour. Sergio Garcia will be attempting to repeat, while Rickie Fowler comes in on a hot streak looking for his first major.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Par 3 Contest -- Wednesday, April 4

Masters on the Range: 9-11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Par 3 Contest: 3-5 p.m. on ESPN | Live stream: Masters.com

2017 Masters final round: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 5

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 2 -- Friday, April 6



Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 7

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 8

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Masters.com

Additional details

The 2018 Masters Live lineup of channels.

Masters On The Range: The live show originating from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National will be presented Monday through Sunday on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports Network. Masters On The Range will feature interviews with players and analysis of the field leading up to the start of the 2018 Masters and throughout the Tournament.

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon, Kratzert and Davis Love III will tee off coverage of the 2018 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Crowell and Immelman will also serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Live streaming video of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

In addition to the four channels of live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights, including in-progress and end-of-day, highlights from the Par 3 Contest, historical highlights, Augusta National aerials, and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live and additional features available on Masters.com will be available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for phones and tablets.