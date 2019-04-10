2019 Masters Par 3 Contest leaderboard, coverage, live updates, watch live stream

One of the great mini-traditions within the tradition unlike any other is the Masters Par 3 Contest, held each Wednesday prior to the beginning of championship competition. The Par 3 course is nestled on the property near the 18 holes of grandeur that will decide the 2019 Masters champion, but the competition comes with much less tension than what we expect to see at Augusta National on Sunday.

It is -- first and foremost -- a family event with many of the golfers' significant others and children joining them on the course dressed in the signature all-white Augusta National caddie jumpsuits. There is an official winner each year, but mostly it serves as a great way for players to take a load off before the stressful days ahead. In fact, not everyone keeps score. One bit of warning for the Par 3 Contest winner: You're unlikely to go on to win the Masters. In fact, it has never happened before.

The Par 3 Contest was originally held in 1960, and ever since, there have been an astounding 90 holes-in-one made -- including nine (!) in 2016. We also get to see children taking putts on the green, golfers trying trick shots to skip it across the water and more.

Keep it here with CBS Sports as we'll be updating all the highlights and fun talking points from Wednesday in Augusta National. If you wish to watch the Par 3 Contest live, check out Masters.com, where you can also find a live leaderboard. If you are unable to view our updates in the live application below, please click here.

