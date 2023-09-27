The United States looks to end a three-decade drought this week as it takes on Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. While the Americans have hoisted plenty of these international trophies on their home soil, they have failed to win a Ryder Cup hosted in Europe since 1993, and there's no question that they are getting antsy about it.

Two years ago, the U.S. put together its youngest and perhaps most-talented Ryder Cup squad to date. Rolling out the same team might have been enough to win in Rome, but there has been a radical shift to the roster given the play of certain golfers this season creating unexpected automatic qualifiers on the team.

Ranking all 24 Ryder Cup golfers, CBS Sports senior writer Kyle Porter has decided that Europe holds a significant edge at the top with the three best players in the field: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. However, the European side also brings in the three lowest-ranked golfers in the field. In other words, the Americans are deeper from top to bottom, even if the sides are equally untested with both teams bringing in four Ryder Cup rookies to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

No matter how it shakes out, this Ryder Cup is going to be a barn burner.

If this year's international showdown is anything like the last one held in Europe at at Le Golf National in 2018, we're in for a treat. Ryder Cup crowds are notoriously rowdy, and there's no reason to expect anything different this year in Italy.

Here's a look at the complete Ryder Cup schedule of events along with viewing information so you can watch all the action from Friday to Sunday.

All times Eastern

2023 Ryder Cup TV schedule

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

Session 2 (fourball): 6:25 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to noon on USA Network

Live stream online: 1:30 a.m. to noon on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 30

Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

Session 2 (fourball): 6:25 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30-3 a.m. on USA Network | 3 a.m. to noon on NBC

Live stream online: 1:30 a.m. to noon on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Oct. 1

Singles: 5:35 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com