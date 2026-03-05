The PGA Tour's best collide at Bay Hill Club & Lodge this week for the always-entertaining Arnold Palmer Invitational. The third signature event of the 2026 season will feature a massive purse and plenty of money up for grabs, but the API also serves as a flagship event that golfers wish to conquer on their way to gearing up for major championship competition.

Russell Henley enters as the defending champion, when, in 2025, he picked up the biggest win of his career to date -- a year after a T4 finish at Bay Hill. The man he edged out in the final round a year ago was the first signature event winner of 2026, Collin Morikawa, who nearly broke his drought at Bay Hill but stalled out on Sunday and watched as Henley passed him for a one-stroke win.

Along with Henley, there will be a few other past champions in the field this week looking to add to their résumés at Bay Hill. Most notably, Scottie Scheffler won in 2022 and 2024; he can join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the event three times. (Woods has an incredible eight API trophies in his case.) Rory McIlroy is looking for his second title at Bay Hill, winning back in 2018, as he aims for his first win of 2026 to keep pace with Scheffler.

While Scheffler and McIlroy serve as the headliners once again, the rest of the field will be looking to keep this recent run of parity in the signature events going. There have been different winners at 10 straight signature events since Scheffler won the 2024 Travelers (and four total signature events that year), as the massive winner's checks from the $20 million purses have been spread out over the last year-plus.

Here's how you can watch Scheffler, McIlroy, Henley and the rest battle it out this week at Bay Hill.

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2:30-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio