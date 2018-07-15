British Open 2018: John Daly withdraws, Keegan Bradley steps in as replacement

John Daly has withdrawn from the 2018 Open Championship, citing a knee injury that also kept him out of competition at the recent U.S. Senior Open in Colorado. Daly applied to ride a golf cart at that tournament, and he noted on Twitter this weekend that he did the same for the Open at Carnoustie. Both requests were denied.

Daly will be replaced in the field by Keegan Bradley, who has three top-20 finishes in his last four appearances at Open Championships.

Sorry...really tried these last 2 days to compete & walk, my rt knee osteoarthritis is unbearable. It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board. I couldn’t even hit balls this am! — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 14, 2018

Daly, 52, won the 1995 Open at St. Andrews but has only made six Open cuts since with the last being a T81 in 2012; he is exempt at this major as well as the PGA Championship through age 60.

Bradley won the first major he ever played, the 2011 PGA Championship, but has not finished better than T18 at any major since 2014. His most consistent event is the Open.