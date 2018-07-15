British Open 2018: John Daly withdraws, Keegan Bradley steps in as replacement
The 1995 winner will not be making the trip to Carnoustie
John Daly has withdrawn from the 2018 Open Championship, citing a knee injury that also kept him out of competition at the recent U.S. Senior Open in Colorado. Daly applied to ride a golf cart at that tournament, and he noted on Twitter this weekend that he did the same for the Open at Carnoustie. Both requests were denied.
Daly will be replaced in the field by Keegan Bradley, who has three top-20 finishes in his last four appearances at Open Championships.
Daly, 52, won the 1995 Open at St. Andrews but has only made six Open cuts since with the last being a T81 in 2012; he is exempt at this major as well as the PGA Championship through age 60.
Bradley won the first major he ever played, the 2011 PGA Championship, but has not finished better than T18 at any major since 2014. His most consistent event is the Open.
