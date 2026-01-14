Dustin Johnson has signed a multiyear extension to remain with LIV Golf. The 4Aces captain, an inaugural member of the league, will continue spearhead his squad, which was once the belle of the LIV Golf ball in the early stages of the league but is now looking to recapture its magic as the circuit moves into its fifth season of existence.

"This team is built for big moments, and 2026 is a chance for us to take another step forward," Johnson said. "Thomas Detry is a great addition; he's confident, competitive, and that fits exactly what we're about. We've got the talent, the chemistry and the mindset to be right there all season."

Alongside Johnson and Detry, Patrick Reed and Thomas Pieters fill out the 4Aces roster. Detry played on the PGA Tour in 2025, won the WM Phoenix Open and finished inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup, making him eligible for the signature events on the PGA Tour calendar in 2026.

The smooth-swinging right-hander instead chose to accept a contract with LIV Golf, and in doing so, teamed up with his fellow Belgian, Pieters.

"There's an amazing vibe around the 4Aces that you feel right away," Detry said. "You can see they play with confidence, and there's a definite swagger coming from all the guys … feeling like you belong on the biggest stages. That's exactly the type of environment I want to be a part of."

The 2025 season marked the first time that Johnson did not raise a trophy in his LIV Golf career. The two-time major champion's game has slipped considerably over the last two seasons, as he is without a top 10 finish in a major championship since the 2023 U.S. Open.

Johnson played in all four major championships in 2025 thanks to previous exemptions and a special invitation that allowed him to enter the PGA Championship. Heading into 2026, he is only qualified for the Masters and the U.S. Open, given his previous wins in those majors.

Johnson's recommitment to LIV Golf comes after Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith confirmed they will play for the league in 2026 despite having a pathway to rejoin the PGA Tour opened by Brooks Koepka's decision to switch allegiances.