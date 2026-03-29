After completing his career grand slam at last year's Masters, Rory McIlroy will try to make it two in a row at Augusta National Golf Club. He enters the 2026 Masters as one of the favorites at +1000 (risk $100 to win $1,000), only behind Scottie Scheffler, who is +480 in the 2026 Masters odds. McIlroy, 36, has 44 professional wins, including 29 on the PGA Tour. Besides last year's Masters, he has major wins at the PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011) and The Open Championship (2014).

The Masters 2026 gets underway on Thursday, April 9. The tournament, with a $21 million Masters purse, will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,555 yards. Besides Scheffler and McIlroy, other 2026 Masters favorites include Bryson DeChambeau and 2023 champion Jon Rahm at +1200, plus Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele at +1600. Other contenders include Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood at +2200, plus Cameron Young (+2500). Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Masters Tournament field and locked in his best bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Masters Tournament predictions: He's fading Tyrrell Hatton at 40-1, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.

"I see the other three majors as better fits for Hatton and not the test that the Masters presents. Furthermore, his game has been quite inconsistent on the LIV circuit this season with finishes of 47th, 45th and 38th wrapped around a 3rd and a 10th. The Masters, or any major, really, is not necessarily receptive to volatility in one's current game. Remember: Here, we are dealing with 50-some players on LIV and Hatton ranks 44th in scrambling, 33rd for greens in regulation and 27th in putting average. Normally, I might say Hatton is worth a look at a top 20 finish, but with the way he's been all over the place this season on LIV, another missed cut at the year's first major championship could be in Hatton's near future." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot who hasn't won an event in more than three years. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 The Masters Tournament odds, field

See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +1000

Bryson Dechambeau +1200

Jon Rahm +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Cameron Young +2500

Justin Rose +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Brooks Koepka +3000

Patrick Reed +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Jordan Spieth +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Viktor Hovland +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Justin Thomas +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Sam Burns +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Adam Scott +6500

Sungjae Im +7000

Marco Penge +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Harris English +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Max Homa +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Aaron Rai +12500

Tom Kim +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Casey Jarvis +12500

Anthony Kim +12500

Keegan Bradley +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Wyndham Clark +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

Davis Thompson +17500

Sergio Garcia +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Aldrich Potgieter +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Tom McKibbin +20000

Jayden Schaper +20000

Haotong Li +20000

Phil Mickelson +25000

Tiger Woods +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Pierceson Coody +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Harry Hall +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Johnny Keefer +25000

Denny McCarthy +30000

Danny Willett +30000

Bubba Watson +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Michael Brennan +30000

Sami Valimaki +30000

Kristoffer Reitan +30000

Naoyuki Kataoka +30000

Zach Johnson +40000

Brian Campbell +40000

Angel Cabrera +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000