Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world, will seek his second win of the season when he takes part in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He enters as the odds-on favorite at +300. Scheffler earned his first win of the season on Jan. 25 at The Desert Classic. The 29-year-old American has 20 career wins since turning pro in 2020, when he earned Rookie of the Year honors. This year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am gets underway at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday from Pebble Beach Golf Links at Pebble Beach, Calif.

The tournament will be played on a par-72 course measuring 6,989 yards. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1300), Si Woo Kim (+2200), Xander Schauffele (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Viktor Hovland (+2700). McIlroy, the defending champion of the event, is making his season debut. Before making any 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, you need to see the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1).

Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge. Additionally, he's 22-14-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 WM Phoenix Open predictions: He's completely fading Xander Schauffele, one of the favorites at +2500, avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"Schauffele has drifted into the mid-20s as far as odds to win this week and I've even seen him in the low 30s," Kannon told SportsLine. "He missed the cut two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, his first missed cut on Tour in 73 starts, and he nearly missed it again last week in Phoenix. He missed a lot of the early season last year due to injury and it's not going much better for him this year." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising golfer going off at higher than 30-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1300

Si Woo Kim +2200

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Viktor Hovland +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Ben Griffin +3000

Chris Gotterup +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3000

Maverick McNealy +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Jake Knapp +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Jason Day +4000

Ludvig Åberg +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Harris English +5000

Collin Morikawa +5500

Pierceson Coody +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Samuel Stevens +7000

Rickie Fowler +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Alex Noren +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Jordan Spieth +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Matt McCarty +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Harry Hall +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Corey Conners +8000