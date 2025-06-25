Rocket Classic 2025 odds, golf picks, predictions, props, bets: PGA expert backs Davis Thompson
When is the Rocket Classic 2025? The Rocket Classic begins on Thursday from Detroit Golf Club
The 2025 Rocket Classic, formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, begins on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club, and low scores will be expected. The tournament has been around for just six years, but every winner has shot at least 18-under-par, with an average winning score of nearly 23-over-par. Past champions include Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and two-time winner, Cameron Davis, who also enters the Rocket Classic 2025 as the defending champ.
Collin Morikawa was runner-up in his lone start at Detroit Golf Club, but the two-time major winner is second to no one in the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds via DraftKings. He's the top-ranked player in the field and tops the PGA odds board at +1200, followed by Patrick Cantlay (+1600). Keegan Bradley, who won last week in Connecticut, is next on the PGA odds board at +1800. Ben Griffin (+2200) and Cameron Young (+5800) round out the top five, while Hideki Matsuyama is a +3000 golf longshot to get his second win of the year. Before making any 2025 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 Rocket Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2025 Rocket Classic field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here. You can also get a 2025 Rocket Classic projected leaderboard from the computer model that's nailed 15 majors, including four straight Masters.
Top 2025 Rocket Classic expert picks
One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Davis Thompson as a 40-1 longshot after his runner-up finish at this tournament a year ago. That performance continued the progression of the Georgia alum at Detroit Golf Club, which began with a 58th-place finish when he was still on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021. He then notched a top 25 at this event as a PGA Tour rookie in 2023, before finishing just one stroke back of winning his first PGA event at the 2024 Rocket Classic. Thompson would later go on to secure his first victory by claiming the John Deere Classic in July.
That Deere Classic win is a big reason why Kannon is high on Thompson as Detroit Golf Club is similar to the TPC Deere Run course that Thompson shot 28-under en route to victory at. Both Midwestern courses have seen nearly identical winning scores over the last half-dozen years, as the victors at each have averaged nearly 23-under-par. Detroit Golf Club is a Donald Ross-design, and Thompson had his best-ever majors finish -- ninth at the 2024 U.S. Open -- which came at another Ross design. Birdies will be mandatory for success this week, and just seven players in the Rocket Classic 2025 field have converted more this year than Thompson, who is a steal at his 40-1 odds. See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks
Kannon has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Rocket Classic and is backing an even bigger longshot, one priced at over 65-1. This golfer has been in contention at this event multiple times over the last few years and could be poised for a stunning victory. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
Which golfers should you target for the 2025 Rocket Classic, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of over 65-1? Check out the 2025 Rocket Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2025 Rocket Classic, all from the expert who already nailed four outright winners this season.
2025 Rocket Classic odds, field
(odds subject to change)
Collin Morikawa +1200
Keegan Bradley +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Ben Griffin +2200
Cameron Young +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Harry Hall +3000
Si Woo Kim +3500
Keith Mitchell +3500
Max Greyserman +3500
Luke Clanton +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Akshay Bhatia +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Rasmus Hojgaard +4500
Min Woo Lee +4500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Alex Smalley +5000
Thorbjorn Olesen +5500
Taylor Moore +5500
Ryan Gerard +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Michael Kim +6000
Matt Wallace +6000
Kurt Kitayama +6500
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Byeong Hun An +6500
Nicolai Hojgaard +7000
Tom Kim +7500
Emiliano Grillo +7500
Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
Max Homa +7500
Jesper Svensson +8000
Jake Knapp +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Vince Whaley +8000
Victor Perez +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Rico Hoey +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Cam Davis +8000
Mark Hubbard +9000
Davis Riley +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Nico Echavarria +9000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Matt McCarty +11000
Aldrich Potgieter +11000
Kevin Roy +11000
Sam Ryder +11000
Ricky Castillo +11000
Cameron Champ +11000
Isaiah Salinda +12000
Trey Mullinax +12000
Thriston Lawrence +12000
Steven Fisk +12000
Patrick Fishburn +12000
Beau Hossler +12000
Antoine Rozner +12000
Max McGreevy +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Karl Vilips +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Doug Ghim +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Quade Cummins +15000
Carson Young +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000