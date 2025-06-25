The 2025 Rocket Classic, formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, begins on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club, and low scores will be expected. The tournament has been around for just six years, but every winner has shot at least 18-under-par, with an average winning score of nearly 23-over-par. Past champions include Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and two-time winner, Cameron Davis, who also enters the Rocket Classic 2025 as the defending champ.

Collin Morikawa was runner-up in his lone start at Detroit Golf Club, but the two-time major winner is second to no one in the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds via DraftKings. He's the top-ranked player in the field and tops the PGA odds board at +1200, followed by Patrick Cantlay (+1600). Keegan Bradley, who won last week in Connecticut, is next on the PGA odds board at +1800. Ben Griffin (+2200) and Cameron Young (+5800) round out the top five, while Hideki Matsuyama is a +3000 golf longshot to get his second win of the year. Before making any 2025 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 Rocket Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code, FanDuel promo code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2025 Rocket Classic field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here. You can also get a 2025 Rocket Classic projected leaderboard from the computer model that's nailed 15 majors, including four straight Masters.

Top 2025 Rocket Classic expert picks

One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Davis Thompson as a 40-1 longshot after his runner-up finish at this tournament a year ago. That performance continued the progression of the Georgia alum at Detroit Golf Club, which began with a 58th-place finish when he was still on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021. He then notched a top 25 at this event as a PGA Tour rookie in 2023, before finishing just one stroke back of winning his first PGA event at the 2024 Rocket Classic. Thompson would later go on to secure his first victory by claiming the John Deere Classic in July.

That Deere Classic win is a big reason why Kannon is high on Thompson as Detroit Golf Club is similar to the TPC Deere Run course that Thompson shot 28-under en route to victory at. Both Midwestern courses have seen nearly identical winning scores over the last half-dozen years, as the victors at each have averaged nearly 23-under-par. Detroit Golf Club is a Donald Ross-design, and Thompson had his best-ever majors finish -- ninth at the 2024 U.S. Open -- which came at another Ross design. Birdies will be mandatory for success this week, and just seven players in the Rocket Classic 2025 field have converted more this year than Thompson, who is a steal at his 40-1 odds. See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks

Kannon has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Rocket Classic and is backing an even bigger longshot, one priced at over 65-1. This golfer has been in contention at this event multiple times over the last few years and could be poised for a stunning victory. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

Which golfers should you target for the 2025 Rocket Classic, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of over 65-1? Check out the 2025 Rocket Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2025 Rocket Classic, all from the expert who already nailed four outright winners this season.

2025 Rocket Classic odds, field

See the full Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)



Collin Morikawa +1200

Keegan Bradley +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Cameron Young +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Harry Hall +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Max Greyserman +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Alex Smalley +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen +5500

Taylor Moore +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Byeong Hun An +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Max Homa +7500

Jesper Svensson +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Victor Perez +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Davis Riley +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Nico Echavarria +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Matt McCarty +11000

Aldrich Potgieter +11000

Kevin Roy +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Trey Mullinax +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Steven Fisk +12000

Patrick Fishburn +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Antoine Rozner +12000

Max McGreevy +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Quade Cummins +15000

Carson Young +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000