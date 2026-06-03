Russell Henley discusses emotional win at Colonial that was fueled by falling short at The Masters, Ryder Cup

For being a top-five player in the world, Russell Henley is about as unassuming as they come. Most sports fans would not recognize him if he were to step into the same restaurant as them and it is all but likely that he goes through airports unbothered. This, despite being atop of his craft in a sport that is only growing in popularity.

While Henley's persona may not be loud and eye-catching, his game is. At age 37, he has resisted the temptation to chase distance and stuck to what he knows best -- precision, accuracy and an unrelenting work ethic -- to reach the highest level of his career. There's something admirable about that, sticking to your guns, and being proven right.

"I think I'm tempted to [chase distance]," Henley told CBS Sports. "I feel like if I were to try to gain distance and let's just say I gained eight yards, which I think would be significant with the strokes gained stuff, which I also don't exactly know that to be true or not. If I gained eight yards, but I missed one and a half more fairways around. Am I really gaining something from that? And that's the battle I have.

"And I've started to try to ramp up, work out a little bit, go a little heavier with weight, but an issue I have is during the season we go on a three-week stretch. It's hard to be consistently lifting heavier and gaining muscle, so I also struggle to eat a lot. Like I feel like I eat a normal amount, but I mean, I guess eat enough when it's like 95 degrees and you're sweating and it's hard not to lose weight, really, you know? So, that's kind of where I'm at with it.

"I definitely think at the age I'm at, I need to do something to fight against where the game seems like it's going. But I still haven't figured out how to do that when I swing up on it. I don't feel like that promotes a lot of my best face control. And so that's what I think would be the first thing is to get higher launch. But I like seeing it flat. I like seeing a flat ball."

To watch the entire interview with world No. 5 Russell Henley, check out the link below!

Henley did not need any additional pop in the bat this last Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge where he claimed his sixth career PGA Tour title. The Georgia Bulldog kept on barking and busted through the finish line with three straight birdies from outside 15 feet in regulation before a clinching birdie on the first playoff hole against Eric Cole.

Known to be stoic and rather emotionless on the golf course, Henley instead unleashed all that was inside of him at Colonial Country Club. He threw fist pumps, screamed to the high heavens and wore his heart on his sleeve.

Henley recalled how he failed to come through for his team at the Ryder Cup as well as on Sunday at The Masters when he was in contention for the green jacket as to why he was so amped up.

Henley was in the unfortunate position of tying Shane Lowry on Sunday at the 2025 Ryder Cup for what proved to be the deciding half point the Europeans needed to retain the cup. Henley had putts from inside 10 feet on both Nos. 17-18 to win his match that fell short of reaching the hole.

The putter continued to be a thorn in his side this spring at Augusta National. With big names on the leaderboard like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and Justin Rose, Henley meandered his way into the thick of contention. Quality golf shots were strung together, but again his putter left strokes on the table leaving him two off the winning score of McIlroy by the time the final putt dropped.

"I felt like I was in a really good place [in the final round of the Masters]," Henley said. "On that Sunday, I feel like God gave me just, like, a peace. I felt very content, like, if it worked out or not. But I think, you know, also, I was also frustrated that I didn't convert a couple of those putts. I mean, the one on 17 was a little tricky, but just the fact I gave myself so many and some of them were 20 footers, obviously, like the one on 11 and the one on 16 were longer putts, but if I hit them a little harder they might go in.

"So I kind of look back at that tournament and just a little bit frustrated that I didn't convert more of those because I felt like I was in the right mindset. And then not finishing off my match with Shane Lowry at the Ryder Cup just has, I mean, that one hurt a lot. And I think that some of that emotion came out on Sunday making those putts down the stretch.

"And I just I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it again or do it. And I've made, you know, clutch putts before, but just having not executed on those in contention have just been kind of bugging me a little bit. And, you know, it just meant a lot to me to be able to get a hole in when I needed to."

What may have been lows at the time have now helped to fuel new highs for Henley. The American has won in back-to-back seasons for the first time since his rookie and sophomore campaigns. He has climbed back inside the top five in the Official World Golf Rankings despite giving up distance and height to his peers.

In a game that is only getting faster, longer and is oftentimes driven by ego, Henley continues to go about his business on his pace, unbothered, unassuming and unrelenting in getting better at his craft making him stand out in his own unique way.