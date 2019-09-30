Tiger Woods cleared for full practice return as recovery from knee surgery continues

Big Cat will start ramping things up for Japan at the end of October

It got buried a bit because of the time of year, but Tiger Woods recently underwent a fifth knee surgery. Given his long history with injuries and surgeries, anytime Woods goes under the knife is a big deal, but this one seemed as routine as it can get for the 15-time major champion. The surgery on his left knee was to "repair minor cartilage damage," and Woods talked over the weekend about how he's back playing golf and getting ready for the Zozo Championship and Japan Skins Game at the end of October

Tiger was interviewed by Michael Strahan to promote his Nexus Cup, which benefits the TGR Foundation.

"I got the clearance last week to start full practice, and so I played nine holes the other day," Woods told Strahan. "It's sore, yeah, it's sore. But now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back and getting my weight up and doing all that stuff again."

Woods, who has only notched four top 10s worldwide this year (although one of them was a Masters win), is also in the mix to play for a U.S. Presidents Cup team that he will also captain in December in Australia. 

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

