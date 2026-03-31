Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he plans to step away from golf for an indefinite period of time to focus on his health. Woods was arrested four days ago for DUI with property damage and refusal to submit a DUI test following a two-car crash near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida. He entered a plea of not guilty in court earlier in the day.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself today," said Woods in a statement released less than a week before the 2026 Masters. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work towards lasting recovery.

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

Woods' statement came hours after the 15-time major champion pleaded not guilty in court, demanding a trial by jury. He is being represented by Douglas Duncan, the same attorney who sat for Woods following his 2017 DUI arrest, resulting in reduced charges.

Following that arrest, Woods sought professional help and entered inpatient treatment to manage medications as well as the manner in which he dealt with back pain and a sleeping disorder.

Woods has been recovering from Achilles surgery and another in a long line of operations on his back. He participated in the TGL finals last Tuesday but has not competed in a professional golf tournament since July 2024 at The Open Championship.

"Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step."

"Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp added in a subsequent statement. "Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry. My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support."

According to the Martin County Sheriff's arrest affidavit, Woods stated that he was looking down at his cell phone when the accident occurred. Officers on scene described the 50-year-old as "sweating profusely" with "lethargic and slow movements," finding two white hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket. Woods admitted that he took a "few" prescription medications, though the exact type was redacted in the affidavit.

The five-time Masters champion underwent his seventh back surgery across 11 years in October 2025. He did not rule out playing at Augusta National Golf Club, though following his TGL appearance, it appeared to be a 50-50 proposition as to whether he would play the Masters as he continued his recovery.

What's next for Tiger Woods?

Whether Tiger returns to golf following treatment remains to be seen. Should he continue playing, as he did after his 2017 arrest, the next step in ramping up his body to compete on the PGA Tour may send Woods to PGA Tour Champions, where he can play with a golf cart to ease the burden on his ailing back and lower body.

While Woods had been coy about his plans in 2026, it does appear as if he sees the senior tour as a serious, competitive avenue toward returning to major tournaments. He recently filed his registration paperwork for the 2026 U.S. Senior Open this summer, which provides him with the option to play in that championship in early July if he so chooses.

Tiger has an exemption into every signature event on the PGA Tour, offering ample options to take on a start against the Tour's best whenever he chooses after the Masters.

All that is known at this point is that Woods is stepping away from golf for the foreseeable future. However, considering he was legitimately contemplating a Masters appearance, his physical capability may indicate a return before the year is out.