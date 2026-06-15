U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Bryson DeChambeau in best bets

The world's top golfer continues his quest for a career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 since March 27, 2022, takes aim at an elusive U.S. Open title when he tees off on Thursday, June 18, for the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Scheffler already has won two Masters Tournaments (2022, 2024), one PGA Championship (2025) and The Open Championship (2025). He is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds at +550, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The tournament will be played on the par-70, 7,440-yard course. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and the trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele, all at +2000. Last year's winner, J.J. Spaun is at +5000. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-39-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau at +3000, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets. DeChambeau has 16 career wins, including nine on the PGA Tour, five in LIV Golf, three on the European Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two U.S. Open championships, winning in 2020 and 2024.
"DeChambeau is 0-2 in cuts made at major championships so far this season and The Open Championship has never been his best fit with missed cuts at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and at Royal Troon in 2024," Kannon said. "He finished 33rd at Royal St. George's in 2021. On top of this, there is the LIV situation and its uncertainty. There is now speculation that DeChambeau may be strategizing for a return to the PGA Tour. All of it adds up to poor form, poor course fit, and distractions. I won't be playing him to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock and I may end up betting DeChambeau to miss the cut on Long Island next week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include an overlooked longshot whose "pricing for him to win is very reasonable." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites
See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1200
Jon Rahm +1300
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Xander Schauffele +2000
Cameron Young +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2500
Bryson DeChambeau +3000
Brooks Koepka +3500
Russell Henley +3500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Justin Rose +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Si Woo Kim +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Patrick Reed +4500
Viktor Hovland +4500
J.J. Spaun +5000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6000
Jordan Spieth +6500
Joaquin Niemann +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Aaron Rai +8000
Min Woo Lee +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Jake Knapp +10000
Harris English +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
David Puig +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Bud Cauley +10000