U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Bryson DeChambeau in best bets

The world's top golfer continues his quest for a career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 since March 27, 2022, takes aim at an elusive U.S. Open title when he tees off on Thursday, June 18, for the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Scheffler already has won two Masters Tournaments (2022, 2024), one PGA Championship (2025) and The Open Championship (2025). He is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds at +550, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The tournament will be played on the par-70, 7,440-yard course. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and the trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele, all at +2000. Last year's winner, J.J. Spaun is at +5000. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-39-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau at +3000, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets. DeChambeau has 16 career wins, including nine on the PGA Tour, five in LIV Golf, three on the European Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two U.S. Open championships, winning in 2020 and 2024.

"DeChambeau is 0-2 in cuts made at major championships so far this season and The Open Championship has never been his best fit with missed cuts at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and at Royal Troon in 2024," Kannon said. "He finished 33rd at Royal St. George's in 2021. On top of this, there is the LIV situation and its uncertainty. There is now speculation that DeChambeau may be strategizing for a return to the PGA Tour. All of it adds up to poor form, poor course fit, and distractions. I won't be playing him to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock and I may end up betting DeChambeau to miss the cut on Long Island next week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include an overlooked longshot whose "pricing for him to win is very reasonable." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites

See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1300

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +3000

Brooks Koepka +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Patrick Reed +4500

Viktor Hovland +4500

J.J. Spaun +5000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Jordan Spieth +6500

Joaquin Niemann +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Aaron Rai +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Jake Knapp +10000

Harris English +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

David Puig +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Bud Cauley +10000