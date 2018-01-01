WATCH: Jack Nicklaus celebrates grandson's second career NFL touchdown

Jack Nicklaus might not care all that much about Tiger Woods' return, but you can bet he's interested in the Buffalo Bills these days. Nicklaus' grandson Nick O'Leary is a tight end for Buffalo, and he caught his second career touchdown on Sunday in a 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Nicklaus, in full Buffalo gear (is he in the Bills Mafia?), was on hand to root on O'Leary as the Bills used the win to catapult into the NFL playoffs. The playoff appearance ends the NFL's longest drought, and the Bills will head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

This was O'Leary's only catch on the day.