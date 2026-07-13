MLB Home Run Derby 2026 odds, predictions, participants, time: Best bets by expert who's up $1,200

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby takes place on Monday with a pair of hometown Phillies headlining the field. The event takes place at their home ballpark of Citizens Bank Park, starting at 8 p.m. ET, as Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber will look to send the fans home happy by winning. Harper is the only player in the 2026 MLB HR Derby field to win this event before, while Schwarber leads the majors with 32 dingers. Other contenders in the MLB Home Run Derby 2026 include rookie sensation Munetaka Murakami of the White Sox and Boston's Willson Contreras, as the 34-year-old looks to become the second-oldest player to win the event.

The Home Run Derby 2026 odds have Schwarber as the +270 favorite, Junior Caminero (+370) and Murakami (+650) rounding out the top three. First-time All-Star Jordan Walker is at +700 alongside Jac Caglianone, with Harper at +900. The biggest longshots to target with Home Run Derby bets or MLB predictions are Ben Rice (+1000) and Contreras (+1200). Before making any 2026 Home Run Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine expert Zack Cimini has to say.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's returned a profit across multiple sports. Entering the 2026 MLB season, Zack was 901-807-8 all-time, returning $3,852 to $100 bettors. He's crushed his recent MLB best bets, going +1247.5 over his last 114 MLB picks. Anybody following his MLB betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, he has studied the latest 2026 Home Run Derby odds and locked in his picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

MLB Home Run Derby 2026 Format

Major League Baseball has ended the round timer it had in past Home Run Derbies as now every participant will have a specific number of swings in each round. Each player gets 20 swings in Round 1, 15 in Round 2 and 15 in the final round. Every swing, regardless of the result, counts toward that swing allotment, and there is no bonus round. However, if a homer is hit on a player's final swing of each round, he can keep swinging until he fails to record a home run.

There are no brackets for the first round of 2026 MLB Home Run Derby, with the four players with the most homers in that stage then advancing to Round 2. Those four will then be seeded 1 through 4 based on their HR totals in the first round, with No. 1 facing No. 4, and No. 2 taking on No. 3. Those two winners then advance to the final round. Tiebreakers for Round 1 are determined by distance, with the player with the longest HR advancing. For Rounds 2 and 3, tiebreakers are broken via swing-offs, where each participant gets three swings. Head to SportsLine to see the best bets for this contest.

2026 Home Run Derby expert prediction

One Home Run Derby 2026 prediction from Cimini: He's fading the favorite Schwarber, despite leading the league in home runs and his advantage of playing at home.

Cal Raleigh won in 2025 as the favorite, but that was the first time since 2018 that the betting favorite won. At age 33, Schwarber would be one of the oldest Home Run Derby winners, with only David Ortiz, Dave Parker and Luis Gonzalez winning this contest at an older age than Schwarber is now.

Cimini "is looking elsewhere for value" as he prefers multiple participants with higher odds. See Cimini's best bets for the 2026 Home Run Derby right here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 Home Run Derby picks

Cimini has analyzed the 2026 Home Run Derby field and has locked in his top pick to win, who is a player who's shown the ability "to pile up home runs." He's also recommending a massive longshot who should benefit from the rule change. You can only get his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the MLB Home Run Derby 2026? Visit SportsLine to see Cimini's top 2026 Home Run Derby picks, all from the MLB expert who is up +1247.5 over his last 114 MLB picks, and find out.

2026 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

See 2026 MLB Home Run Derby picks here

(odds via FanDuel, subject to change)

Kyle Schwarber +270

Junior Caminero +370

Munetaka Murakami +650

Jac Caglianone +700

Jordan Walker +700

Bryce Harper +900

Ben Rice +1000

Willson Contreras +1200