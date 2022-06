Max Scherzer Oblique 06-30-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Trevor May Triceps 07-06-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 7

Starling Marte Quadriceps 06-07-2022 Probable for Jun 8

James McCann Wrist 07-03-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4

Travis Jankowski Hand 07-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 22

Jacob deGrom Shoulder 07-09-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 10

Sean Reid-Foley Elbow 07-31-2023 Out for the season

Pete Alonso Hand 06-07-2022 Probable for Jun 8

Joey Lucchesi Elbow 08-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

John Curtiss Elbow 01-31-2023 Out for the season