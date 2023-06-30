Box Score
123456789RHE
CLE39-42
000000001150
CHC38-42
00240310X10131
  • Wrigley FieldChicago, IL
  • W: J. Steele (9-2)L: C. Quantrill (2-5)S: (0)
  • HR: CLE - W. Brennan (4), CHC - C. Morel (13), N. Madrigal
CLEGuardians
CHCCubs
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
T. Freeman 3B-LF30000012.276.317.379.6970.5
A. Rosario SS40200001.254.302.344.6473.0
J. Ramirez DH30000123.295.365.520.8850.0
G. Arias 3B00000000.189.296.318.6140.0
J. Bell 1B30000113.232.326.386.7120.5
A. Gimenez 2B40000006.242.308.366.6740.0
D. Fry P30100120.303.343.424.7671.0
W. Brennan RF41111002.274.306.413.7196.0
M. Straw CF40100001.239.311.303.6141.0
B. Naylor C40000022.182.250.273.523-1.0
HITTERSAB
T. Freeman 3B-LF3
A. Rosario SS4
J. Ramirez DH3
G. Arias 3B0
J. Bell 1B3
A. Gimenez 2B4
D. Fry P3
W. Brennan RF4
M. Straw CF4
B. Naylor C4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    M. Tauchman RF41110110.261.373.351.7243.5
    N. Hoerner 2B41320000.290.338.406.7449.0
    C. Morel DH-LF41131003.276.327.614.9418.0
    I. Happ LF30000101.254.378.407.7851.0
    M. Fulmer P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Kay P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    M. Rucker P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    D. Swanson SS41100003.264.352.413.7643.0
    C. Bellinger CF41200000.266.329.451.7803.0
    Y. Gomes C41100012.265.307.414.7201.5
    J. Young 1B32220010.444.4441.2221.6677.5
    a- T. Mancini PH-1B00010000.238.308.354.6631.0
    N. Madrigal 3B42211002.281.340.363.7038.0
    HITTERSAB
    M. Tauchman RF4
    N. Hoerner 2B4
    C. Morel DH-LF4
    I. Happ LF3
    M. Fulmer P0
    A. Kay P0
    M. Rucker P0
    D. Swanson SS4
    C. Bellinger CF4
    Y. Gomes C4
    J. Young 1B3
    a- T. Mancini PH-1B0
    N. Madrigal 3B4
    • a-flied out for Young in the 7th
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Rosario (14)
    • HR - W. Brennan (5)
    • RBI - W. Brennan (25)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Freeman, A. Gimenez 3 (3)
    BATTING
    • 2B - D. Swanson (14)
    • 3B - J. Young (2)
    • HR - C. Morel (14), N. Madrigal
    • SF - C. Morel (2), T. Mancini (2)
    • RBI - M. Tauchman (16), N. Hoerner 2 (42), C. Morel 3 (34), J. Young 2 (4), T. Mancini (24), N. Madrigal (15)
    • 2-Out RBI - C. Morel 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Happ, D. Swanson 2 (2)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - N. Hoerner (18)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Freeman-Gimenez-Bell)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Swanson-Hoerner-Young)
    • E - J. Steele (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    C. Quantrill (L, 2-5)3.18662106.181.50-10.5
    X. Curry2.23330123.381.221.5
    T. Herrin1.02110106.111.300.5
    D. Fry1.00000000.000.003.0
    PITCHERSIP
    C. Quantrill (L, 2-5)3.1
    X. Curry2.2
    T. Herrin1.0
    D. Fry1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Steele (W, 9-2)6.13001602.431.0327.0
    M. Fulmer1.11000004.791.323.0
    A. Kay0.10002001.931.29-1.0
    M. Rucker1.01110214.311.442.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Steele (W, 9-2)6.1
    M. Fulmer1.1
    A. Kay0.1
    M. Rucker1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - C. Quantrill 74-45, X. Curry 39-27, T. Herrin 22-16, D. Fry 8-5
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Quantrill 1-3, X. Curry 1-7, T. Herrin 2-2, D. Fry 2-1
    • Batters Faced - C. Quantrill 19, X. Curry 12, T. Herrin 5, D. Fry 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Steele 96-65, M. Fulmer 22-15, A. Kay 14-6, M. Rucker 21-12
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Steele 13-3, M. Fulmer 1-0, A. Kay 1-0, M. Rucker 0-2
    • Batters Faced - J. Steele 25, M. Fulmer 4, A. Kay 3, M. Rucker 4
      • 3RD INNING
        		Hoerner singled to center, Madrigal and Young scored, Tauchman to second02
      • 4TH INNING
        		Young tripled to deep right, Gomes and Bellinger scored04
        		Tauchman singled to center, Young scored05
        		Morel hit sacrifice fly to left, Tauchman scored06
      • 6TH INNING
        		Madrigal homered to left center07
        		Morel homered to center, Hoerner scored09
      • 7TH INNING
        		Mancini hit sacrifice fly to right, Swanson scored010
      • 9TH INNING
        		Brennan homered to right110
      • 1ST INNING
        • J. Steele Pitching:
        • T. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Freeman hit by pitch
        • A. Rosario: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Rosario reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Freeman to second on Steele throwing error
        • J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
        • J. Bell: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
        • A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Freeman out at third
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Quantrill Pitching:
        • M. Tauchman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tauchman struck out swinging
        • N. Hoerner: Foul, Ball, Hoerner singled to center
        • C. Morel: Morel grounded into double play third to second to first, Hoerner out at second
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
      • 2ND INNING
        • J. Steele Pitching:
        • D. Fry: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Fry struck out swinging
        • W. Brennan: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Brennan grounded out to second
        • M. Straw: Ball, Ball, Straw grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Quantrill Pitching:
        • I. Happ: Strike swinging, Ball, Happ flied out to left
        • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Swanson popped out to shortstop
        • C. Bellinger: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Bellinger fouled out to left
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • J. Steele Pitching:
        • B. Naylor: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
        • T. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Quantrill Pitching:
        • Y. Gomes: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gomes lined out to second
        • J. Young: Ball, Young singled to right
        • N. Madrigal: Ball, Foul, Madrigal singled to right, Young to second
        • M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Tauchman walked, Young to third, Madrigal to second
        • N. Hoerner: Hoerner singled to center, Madrigal and Young scored, Tauchman to second
        • C. Morel: Foul, Pickoff attempt to second, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Morel popped out to second
        • I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Happ walked, Tauchman to third, Hoerner to second
        • D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Swanson fouled out to third
        • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • J. Steele Pitching:
        • J. Ramirez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ramirez grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Bell: Ball, Strike swinging, Bell flied out to deep right
        • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Gimenez grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • C. Quantrill Pitching:
        • C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bellinger singled to left
        • Y. Gomes: Foul, Intentional ball, Gomes singled to left center, Bellinger to second
        • J. Young: Foul, Foul, Young tripled to deep right, Gomes and Bellinger scored
        • N. Madrigal: Strike looking, Madrigal lined out to left
        • M. Tauchman: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tauchman singled to center, Young scored
        • Xzavion Curry relieved Cal Quantrill
        • N. Hoerner: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hoerner singled to right, Tauchman to third
        • C. Morel: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Hoerner stole second, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Morel hit sacrifice fly to left, Tauchman scored
        • I. Happ: Happ flied out to left
        • End of the 4th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • J. Steele Pitching:
        • D. Fry: Ball, Fry singled to left
        • W. Brennan: Brennan flied out to center
        • M. Straw: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Straw singled to shallow right, Fry to second
        • B. Naylor: Foul, Strike swinging, Naylor reached on fielder's choice to second, Fry to third, Straw out at second
        • T. Freeman: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Freeman grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • X. Curry Pitching:
        • D. Swanson: Ball, Foul, Foul, Swanson flied out to shallow second
        • C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Bellinger popped out to pitcher
        • Y. Gomes: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gomes popped out to shortstop
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • J. Steele Pitching:
        • A. Rosario: Foul, Rosario singled to left
        • J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
        • J. Bell: Strike looking, Bell lined out to center
        • A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Gimenez flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • X. Curry Pitching:
        • J. Young: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Young struck out swinging
        • N. Madrigal: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Madrigal homered to left center
        • M. Tauchman: Tauchman flied out to deep center
        • N. Hoerner: Ball, Hoerner hit by pitch
        • C. Morel: Strike looking, Morel homered to center, Hoerner scored
        • I. Happ: Happ grounded out to first
        • End of the 6th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • J. Steele Pitching:
        • D. Fry: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fry walked
        • W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Fry out at second
        • Michael Fulmer relieved Justin Steele
        • M. Straw: Ball, Strike looking, Straw grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Brennan out at second
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Tim Herrin relieved Xzavion Curry
        • D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Swanson doubled to shallow left
        • C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Foul, Bellinger reached on an infield single to shortstop, Swanson to third
        • Y. Gomes: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
        • Trey Mancini hit for Jared Young
        • T. Mancini: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mancini hit sacrifice fly to right, Swanson scored
        • N. Madrigal: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Madrigal flied out to center
        • End of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Christopher Morel in left field
        • Trey Mancini at first base
        • B. Naylor: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Naylor popped out to shortstop
        • T. Freeman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Freeman popped out to catcher
        • A. Rosario: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Rosario doubled to deep center
        • Anthony Kay relieved Michael Fulmer
        • J. Ramirez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ramirez walked
        • J. Bell: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bell walked, Rosario to third, Ramirez to second
        • A. Gimenez: Strike swinging, Foul, Gimenez grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Gabriel Arias at third base
        • David Fry pitching
        • Tyler Freeman in left field
        • M. Tauchman: Ball, Foul, Tauchman grounded out to first
        • N. Hoerner: Hoerner grounded out to third
        • C. Morel: Foul, Ball, Ball, Morel flied out to left
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • Michael Rucker relieved Anthony Kay
        • D. Fry: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Fry struck out swinging
        • W. Brennan: Ball, Foul, Ball, Brennan homered to right
        • M. Straw: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Straw flied out to deep right
        • B. Naylor: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
