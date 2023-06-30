Box Score
- W: J. Steele (9-2)L: C. Quantrill (2-5)S: (0)
- HR: CLE - W. Brennan (4), CHC - C. Morel (13), N. Madrigal
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Freeman 3B-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|.317
|.379
|.697
|0.5
|A. Rosario SS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|.302
|.344
|.647
|3.0
|J. Ramirez DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.295
|.365
|.520
|.885
|0.0
|G. Arias 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|.296
|.318
|.614
|0.0
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.232
|.326
|.386
|.712
|0.5
|A. Gimenez 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.242
|.308
|.366
|.674
|0.0
|D. Fry P
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.303
|.343
|.424
|.767
|1.0
|W. Brennan RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|.306
|.413
|.719
|6.0
|M. Straw CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|.311
|.303
|.614
|1.0
|B. Naylor C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.182
|.250
|.273
|.523
|-1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Quantrill (L, 2-5)
|3.1
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|6.18
|1.50
|-10.5
|X. Curry
|2.2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3.38
|1.22
|1.5
|T. Herrin
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6.11
|1.30
|0.5
|D. Fry
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Freeman 3B-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|.317
|.379
|.697
|0.5
|A. Rosario SS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|.302
|.344
|.647
|3.0
|J. Ramirez DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.295
|.365
|.520
|.885
|0.0
|G. Arias 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|.296
|.318
|.614
|0.0
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.232
|.326
|.386
|.712
|0.5
|A. Gimenez 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.242
|.308
|.366
|.674
|0.0
|D. Fry P
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.303
|.343
|.424
|.767
|1.0
|W. Brennan RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|.306
|.413
|.719
|6.0
|M. Straw CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|.311
|.303
|.614
|1.0
|B. Naylor C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.182
|.250
|.273
|.523
|-1.0
|Total
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Quantrill (L, 2-5)
|3.1
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|6.18
|1.50
|-10.5
|X. Curry
|2.2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3.38
|1.22
|1.5
|T. Herrin
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6.11
|1.30
|0.5
|D. Fry
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|Total
|8.0
|13
|10
|10
|2
|3
|2
|-
|-
|-
3RD INNING Hoerner singled to center, Madrigal and Young scored, Tauchman to second 0 2 4TH INNING Young tripled to deep right, Gomes and Bellinger scored 0 4 Tauchman singled to center, Young scored 0 5 Morel hit sacrifice fly to left, Tauchman scored 0 6 6TH INNING Madrigal homered to left center 0 7 Morel homered to center, Hoerner scored 0 9 7TH INNING Mancini hit sacrifice fly to right, Swanson scored 0 10 9TH INNING Brennan homered to right 1 10
- J. Steele Pitching:
- T. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Freeman hit by pitch
- A. Rosario: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Rosario reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Freeman to second on Steele throwing error
- J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
- J. Bell: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
- A. Gimenez: Ball, Strike swinging, Gimenez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Freeman out at third
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- M. Tauchman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tauchman struck out swinging
- N. Hoerner: Foul, Ball, Hoerner singled to center
- C. Morel: Morel grounded into double play third to second to first, Hoerner out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- I. Happ: Strike swinging, Ball, Happ flied out to left
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Swanson popped out to shortstop
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Bellinger fouled out to left
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Steele Pitching:
- B. Naylor: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
- T. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to third
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- Y. Gomes: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Gomes lined out to second
- J. Young: Ball, Young singled to right
- N. Madrigal: Ball, Foul, Madrigal singled to right, Young to second
- M. Tauchman: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Tauchman walked, Young to third, Madrigal to second
- N. Hoerner: Hoerner singled to center, Madrigal and Young scored, Tauchman to second
- C. Morel: Foul, Pickoff attempt to second, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Morel popped out to second
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Happ walked, Tauchman to third, Hoerner to second
- D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Swanson fouled out to third
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bellinger singled to left
- Y. Gomes: Foul, Intentional ball, Gomes singled to left center, Bellinger to second
- J. Young: Foul, Foul, Young tripled to deep right, Gomes and Bellinger scored
- N. Madrigal: Strike looking, Madrigal lined out to left
- M. Tauchman: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tauchman singled to center, Young scored
- Xzavion Curry relieved Cal Quantrill
- N. Hoerner: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hoerner singled to right, Tauchman to third
- C. Morel: Ball, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Hoerner stole second, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Morel hit sacrifice fly to left, Tauchman scored
- I. Happ: Happ flied out to left
- End of the 4th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Steele Pitching:
- D. Fry: Ball, Fry singled to left
- W. Brennan: Brennan flied out to center
- M. Straw: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Straw singled to shallow right, Fry to second
- B. Naylor: Foul, Strike swinging, Naylor reached on fielder's choice to second, Fry to third, Straw out at second
- T. Freeman: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Freeman grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Steele Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Foul, Rosario singled to left
- J. Ramirez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramirez struck out swinging
- J. Bell: Strike looking, Bell lined out to center
- A. Gimenez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Gimenez flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- X. Curry Pitching:
- J. Young: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Young struck out swinging
- N. Madrigal: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Madrigal homered to left center
- M. Tauchman: Tauchman flied out to deep center
- N. Hoerner: Ball, Hoerner hit by pitch
- C. Morel: Strike looking, Morel homered to center, Hoerner scored
- I. Happ: Happ grounded out to first
- End of the 6th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Steele Pitching:
- D. Fry: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Fry walked
- W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Fry out at second
- Michael Fulmer relieved Justin Steele
- M. Straw: Ball, Strike looking, Straw grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Brennan out at second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tim Herrin relieved Xzavion Curry
- D. Swanson: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Swanson doubled to shallow left
- C. Bellinger: Strike looking, Foul, Bellinger reached on an infield single to shortstop, Swanson to third
- Y. Gomes: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
- Trey Mancini hit for Jared Young
- T. Mancini: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mancini hit sacrifice fly to right, Swanson scored
- N. Madrigal: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Madrigal flied out to center
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Christopher Morel in left field
- Trey Mancini at first base
- B. Naylor: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Naylor popped out to shortstop
- T. Freeman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Freeman popped out to catcher
- A. Rosario: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Rosario doubled to deep center
- Anthony Kay relieved Michael Fulmer
- J. Ramirez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ramirez walked
- J. Bell: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bell walked, Rosario to third, Ramirez to second
- A. Gimenez: Strike swinging, Foul, Gimenez grounded out to second
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Michael Rucker relieved Anthony Kay
- D. Fry: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Fry struck out swinging
- W. Brennan: Ball, Foul, Ball, Brennan homered to right
- M. Straw: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Straw flied out to deep right
- B. Naylor: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)