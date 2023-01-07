The San Francisco Giants were swinging loud bats for the majority of the month before their offense went quiet this week.

The Giants will look to make some noise on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the host New York Mets.

San Francisco has mustered just seven total runs during its past four games, logging just a single run in each of the past two contests -- both losses.

Former Mets right fielder Michael Conforto sat out the Giants' 2-1 setback at Toronto on Thursday and likely will be a spectator in his return to Citi Field. He injured his left hamstring when one of his cleats became stuck in the artificial turf Wednesday in San Francisco's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

"It's really frustrating, the timing of it," Conforto told the San Francisco Chronicle of potentially sitting out against his former team. "But any time this happens, it's frustrating. It's not just the fact that we're going back to New York. There's never a good time for something like this."

J.D. Davis will face the Mets for the first time since being traded to the Giants last season. The third baseman had a short night on Thursday after he joined manager Gabe Kapler in being ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning.

"I think that guy (Davis) deserves the benefit of the doubt," Kapler said. "I don't think he got it, and that (ticked) me off."

The Giants are expected to activate right-hander Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.09 ERA) from the 15-day injured list to start the Friday game. Cobb has been sidelined since leaving his June 13 start because of a strained left oblique.

Cobb, 35, is 1-2 with a 5.87 RRA in four career games (all starts) against the Mets.

New York will counter with right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.19) in the series opener.

Carrasco, 36, has struggled mightily in June, going 0-1 with a bloated 7.02 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on five hits in four innings during a no-decision vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Carrasco is 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in five career games (all starts) against the Giants.

New York dropped to a season-high nine games under .500 with a 3-2 setback to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. The loss was the Mets' 18th in their past 24 games.

"We just have to stay in the moment. We just have to stay in the present," New York shortstop Francisco Lindor said. "Yes, it's tough at times to not look ahead. Even last year when we were winning a lot of series early on in the year, celebrate the win and turn the page. It's the same thing now. Learn from it and turn the page.

"Focus on ... the San Francisco Giants, who are coming in and playing good ball. You can't dwell on the losses or celebrate wins too long."

Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo hit back-to-back homers for New York in the third inning on Thursday. Tommy Pham recorded his second straight multi-hit performance and his third in the past five games.

--Field Level Media