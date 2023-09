Joey Votto Shoulder 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Curt Casali Foot 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Ben Lively Illness 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Kevin Newman Oblique 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Alex Young Illness 09-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Justin Dunn Shoulder 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Vladimir Gutierrez Elbow 09-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Connor Overton Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Reiver Sanmartin Elbow 07-31-2024 Out for the season

Hunter Greene Illness 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Stuart Fairchild Illness 09-15-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 16

Jonathan India Foot 09-11-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 12

Matt McLain Oblique 09-21-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 22

Noelvi Marte Face 09-09-2023 Probable for Sep 10

Nick Lodolo Lower Leg 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Brandon Williamson Illness 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10