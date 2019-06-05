2019 MLB Draft: Blue Jays select Roy Halladay's son, Braden, in 32nd round

Major League Baseball's 2019 first-year player draft concluded Wednesday, nearly 48 hours after the 40-round process began. Near the end of the event, in round 32, the Toronto Blue Jays made a notable pick by selecting Braden Halladay, a right-handed pitcher from Calvary Christian High School (Florida) -- and yes, the son of the late Roy Halladay.

The elder Halladay, of course, pitched for the Blue Jays in 12 of his 16 big-league seasons. He won two Cy Young Awards and made eight All-Star teams as part of his Hall of Fame career, which also featured 203 wins and saw him clear the 60-Wins Above Replacement threshold. Halladay finished top-10 in Most Valuable Player Award voting on two occasions.

Halladay tragically died in plane accident in November 2017. He was 40 years old.

Thank you @BlueJays for drafting me in the 32nd round today! It’s a great honor! It’s with mutual understanding that I’ll still be honoring my commitment to Penn State! I look forward to college and bettering myself as a player and person, thank you to all who have supported me! pic.twitter.com/tUcKWZESPl — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) June 5, 2019

Don't overlook the symbolism in the Blue Jays selecting Braden in the 32nd round, either -- Roy wore No. 32 for most of his time with Toronto.

It's worth noting that the younger Halladay will not sign with the Blue Jays. Rather, he's going to honor his commitment to Penn State.