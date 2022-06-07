Houston Astros reliever Héctor Neris has received a four-game suspension for his actions during Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday. Astros manager Dusty Baker has been suspended one game, and Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar López and Troy Snitker, along with Mariners manager Scott Servais, have all been fined. Neris is appealing his suspension. Baker will serve his suspension on Tuesday.

The disciplinary actions stem from a benches-clearing incident in the ninth inning of Monday's game. Benches initially cleared when Neris hit Ty France with a pitch. Three batters later, Neris went dangerously up and in against Eugenio Suarez, at which point he was ejected:

The Mariners wound up winning the game, 7-4.

Neris, who soon turns 33, has been an important part of the Houston bullpen this season. He leads the majors with 26 appearances, and over that span he's pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 24 innings with 27 strikeouts against just five walks.