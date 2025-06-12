Throughout the season, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed how long it takes for a hitting streak to get our attention. This week we're going to debate the most underrated player in baseball.

Who is the most underrated player in baseball?

R.J. Anderson: I think it might be Nico Hoerner. Public-facing defensive metrics are what they are, but here's a statistic that might catch you off guard: he ranks 22nd overall in Wins Above Replacement since the start of the 2022 season. The only individual honor he's received was a Gold Glove Award a few years ago. For comparison's sake, Andrés Giménez has made an All-Star Game and won three Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove. Hoerner is a better hitter than his glove-first second basemen peers Giménez and Brice Turang; he's posted an OPS+ between 100 and 110 every season since 2021. He's also a skilled thief who adds value on the basepaths. Add it all together, and you have a pretty valuable player who gets overshadowed on that Cubs roster.

Dayn Perry: Coming into this season, I probably would've said Cal Raleigh. However, I think because of his early-season power outputs this year he's verging on "amply appreciated." Instead, I'll stick with the AL West and say Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña. He's enjoying a breakout year at the plate, and his excellent fielding at the premium position of short has been a foundation of value for his entire career. Across that four-year career in the majors, Peña has averaged 5.4 WAR per 162 games, and he has 16.4 WAR for his career. I feel like he doesn't quite get enough attention for what he's meant to the post-Carlos Correa Astros. Right now, he's in line for his first career All-Star selection and a high finish in the AL MVP balloting.

Matt Snyder: I wanted to bring up Pete Crow-Armstrong or James Wood, but they are more new superstars than underrated and I understand that it takes time for newer stars to totally sink into global consciousness. I know many believe the answer is José Ramírez and I agree that he's somewhat underappreciated, but I also think there are enough fantasy baseball players, gamblers and die-hard fans who know he's an elite-level talent and has been for a decade. I'll go with a teammate of his in Steven Kwan. He's just an all-around baseball player, probably even a throwback. He does everything well -- hits for average, makes contact, hits for some power, runs the bases well including stolen bases, plays great defense in left field and has a cannon for an arm. He's just a quiet, solid, 5-win (WAR) player.

Mike Axisa: Like Dayn said, Cal Raleigh would have been a good answer the last year or two, but that cat is fully out of the bag now. I'm also with Matt in thinking José Ramírez is no longer underrated. I think even casual fans know how great he is. I know he plays in Cleveland, but I don't think Ramírez is some hidden secret anymore. He's just a great, great player. Not underrated.

To answer the question, I'll go with Brendan Donovan. He's been a consistently above-average hitter since breaking into the league in 2022 (career 119 OPS+) and he's having his finest season yet: .314/.381/.445 with some of the best strikeout and overall contact rates in the league. Donovan has settled as a most-of-the-time second basemen this season, though he's played all over the infield and some outfield too, and he plays all those positions well. Just a rock solid all-around player who helps his team in every aspect of the game. At the plate, in the field, and on the bases.