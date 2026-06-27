Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski says he has 'a little more' after breaking his own velocity record: 'I slipped'

Another day, another record-setting velocity reading for Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski. Misiorowski held the Chicago Cubs to one run in six innings in Friday's win (MIL 6, CHC 2) and, in the first inning, he delivered a 105.5 mph pitch to Pete Crow-Armstrong. Crow-Armstrong somehow fouled it off, but still, 105.5 mph!

"I think I slipped a little bit on that pitch," Misiorowski joked after the game (via MLB.com). "I think I've got a little more."

The 105.5 mph pitch broke Misiorowski's own record for the fastest pitch by a starter since pitch tracking launched in 2008. He has thrown the 42 fastest and 49 of the 50 fastest pitches by a starter in the pitch-tracking era, and all 49 have come in 2026. The fastest pitch by a starter other than Misiorowski is a 103.2 mph offering from Jordan Hicks back in 2022.

Misiorowski's 105.5 mph pitch Friday was tied for the third fastest by any pitcher, starter or reliever, in the pitch-tracking era. There have been only 13 pitches recorded at 105 mph since 2008. Here's the list:

Pitcher Date Velocity Aroldis Chapman Sept. 24, 2010 105.8 mph Aroldis Chapman July 18, 2016 105.7 mph Jacob Misiorowski June 26, 2026 105.5 mph Ben Joyce Sept. 3, 2024 105.5 mph Aroldis Chapman July 18, 2016 105.4 mph Aroldis Chapman July 22, 2016 105.2 mph Aroldis Chapman July 22, 2015 105.1 mph Aroldis Chapman July 18, 2016 105.1 mph Aroldis Chapman Aug. 2, 2016 105.1 mph Aroldis Chapman Aug. 7, 2024 105.1 mph Aroldis Chapman July 23, 2016 105.0 mph Jordan Hicks May 20, 2018 105.0 mph Jordan Hicks May 20, 2018 105.0 mph

Chapman, Hicks, and Joyce were working as relievers when they threw their 105 mph pitches. Misiorowski is the only human on record who has hit 105 mph as a starter. His average fastball -- average -- is 100.3 mph this year. He's thrown 569 pitches at 100 mph or better this season. There were 525 pitches thrown at 100-plus mph league-wide from 2008-09.

How Jacob Misiorowski got this good: Inside the Brewers ace's transcendence into one of MLB's best pitchers Dayn Perry

The velocity is not the only reason Misiorowski's fastball is so dominant. He's 6-foot-7 and he generates 7.6 feet of extension when he releases the ball, which is tops in baseball. He throws harder and releases the ball closer to the plate than everyone else. That 105.5 mph heater looked even faster to Crow-Armstrong because of Misiorowski's extension.

The Miz improved to 9-3 with a 1.45 ERA with Friday's win. He's struck out an MLB-leading 146 batters in 99 innings and he's fanned 38.8% of the batters he's faced. The next highest strikeout rate among qualified starters is 30.6% by Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. Misiorowski leads all pitchers with 4.2 WAR.

Friday's win improved the Brewers to 50-29. They're a half-game behind the 52-30 Los Angeles Dodgers for baseball's best record.