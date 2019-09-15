Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo leaves game with ankle injury

The Cubs are already without star shortstop Javier Baez and Sunday they might have lost their first baseman, too. Anthony Rizzo went to field a bunt and rolled his right ankle (still photo in this tweet). He laid on the ground writhing in pain for several minutes and had to be helped off the field. As he was helped walking off, he didn't put any weight on his right ankle.

It should be noted that Rizzo is a big, tough guy and he was visibly in pain, so it does not look good for his prospects moving forward this season. A broken ankle ends his season. A bad sprain might, too. We'll update here when the Cubs make an announcement.

Rizzo, 30, had recently finally helped the Cubs solidify the leadoff spot. He drew two walks and scored a run before exiting the game Sunday. He's hitting .289/.404/.516 this season.

The Cubs can use Ian Happ or Victor Caratini -- with Willson Contreras catching -- at first base with Rizzo out. They have the depth to cover in the short term, but at some point not having players the caliber of Rizzo and Baez in the lineup everyday will catch up.