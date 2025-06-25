The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-38) and the Chicago White Sox (25-55) wrap up their three-game series with a contest on Wednesday afternoon. Arizona aims to complete the sweep over the White Sox after picking up wins on Monday and Tuesday. The Diamondbacks topped the White Sox 4-1 last night. Zac Gallen (5-8, 5.60 ERA) is on the mound for the Diamondbacks. Sean Burke (3-7, 4.50 ERA) gets the start for Chicago.

First pitch from Rate Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Arizona is a -141 favorite on the money line (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. White Sox odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox money line Arizona -141, Chicago +119 at FanDuel Diamondbacks vs. White Sox over/under 9 runs Diamondbacks vs. White Sox run line Arizona -1.5 (+115)

Why the Diamondbacks can win

Second baseman Ketel Marte is hitting .320 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 2025. In Tuesday's win over the White Sox, Marte was 2-of-4 with a soIo home run. He's recorded two-plus hits in five of his last six outings.

Why the White Sox can win

Third baseman Miguel Vargas currently leads the team in home runs (10), RBI (34), OBP (.314) and hits (67). He's tallied a hit in two of his four games. On June 21 against the Blue Jays, Vargas went 1-of-3 with a solo homer.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. White Sox picks

