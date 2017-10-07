Edwin Encarnacion injury update: Ankle feeling better, questionable for Game 3
The Cleveland slugger suffered a sprained right ankle in Game 2 vs. the Yankees
Early in the Indians' ALDS Game 2 win over the Yankees on Friday, Cleveland slugger Edwin Encarnacion injured his right ankle while trying to avoid be doubled up on the bases ...
That looked bad, obviously, but fortunately an MRI showed no significant damage to his ankle. That brings us to Encarnacion's status for Game 3 on Sunday in the Bronx ...
So he probably won't be in the starting lineup, but perhaps his ankle will be well enough to allow him a high-leverage plate appearance in the late innings.
To say the least, EE's a big part of the Cleveland attack. This season, the 34-year-old primary DH batted .258/.377/.504 (128 OPS+) with 38 home runs in 157 games. We'll know more when the Indians release their Game 3 lineup, but it seems likely that Michael Brantley will fill in at DH if Encarnacion is indeed unable to go.
-
Rizzo homer stands despite fan's reach
The two-run shot put the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLDS in Washington
-
D-Backs vs. Dodgers: Lamb starts Game 2
Here's how they'll line it up for Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night
-
Chapman apologizes for Instagram mishap
Girardi has been getting ripped for failing to challenge a game-changing hit-by-pitch Frid...
-
No replay isn't Girardi's only problem
Girardi's postgame comments lacked accountability, among other things
-
Girardi takes responsibility for Game 2
Yankees manager Joe Girardi says he accepts responsibility for not challenging a key call
-
Cubs vs. Nationals Game 2: Heyward sits
The Cubs have a 1-0 lead over the Nationals in this best-of-five bout
Add a Comment