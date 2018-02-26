Felix Hernandez leaves first spring training start after taking comebacker to arm

Every team's top goal for spring training is to stay healthy. Unfortunately for the Seattle Mariners, it doesn't appear they're going to succeed at it right from the start this spring. The Mariners, already without starting first baseman Ryon Healy for a few weeks following hand surgery, were met with an unpleasant sight on Monday: staff anchor Felix Hernandez walking off the mound in pain.

The Seattle Times reports that when Hernandez got to the dugout and started heading to the training room, "he screamed a loud expletive in frustration." The Times has video of the incident.

Hernandez exited the second inning of his spring training debut against the Chicago Cubs after taking a Victor Caratini comebacker off his throwing arm:

The rocket hit Hernandez in his right arm. Servais and trainer Rob Nodine are on the field. He's coming out of the game and in some pain. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 26, 2018

Hopefully it's nothing serious and Hernandez simply responded to a line drive off the body the way most everyone else would.

The Mariners have announced that Hernandez was struck in the upper right forearm and is headed back to the team facility for an examination. The team doctor will determine whether or not an X-ray is needed.

Hernandez, 31, made just 16 starts last season, over which he managed a 4.36 ERA (98 ERA+) and three strikeouts per walk. That was the lowest start total Hernandez had managed since he was a 19-year-old rookie, and it snapped an 11-year run of 25-plus starts.

While Hernandez is no longer an ace-caliber pitcher, he's nonetheless viewed as an important part of a Mariners rotation that lacks depth.