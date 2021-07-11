Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a new Major League Baseball record with nine consecutive strikeouts to begin a game. The 25-year-old López struck out the first nine Atlanta Braves batters he saw in Sunday's game.

Germán Márquez (2018), Jacob deGrom (2014) and Jim DeShaies (1986) held the previous record with eight.

López also tied the Marlins franchise record for most consecutive strikeouts at any point of a game (Ricky Nolasco, 2009). His nine straight Ks were also one shy of the MLB record for most consecutive strikeouts at any point of a game. Earlier this season, Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver's 51-year-old MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts.

Here's a breakdown of all nine strikeouts:

1st inning:

Ehire Adrianza: Strikes out swinging, 3 pitches

Freddie Freeman: Strikes out swinging, 3 pitches

Ozzie Albies: Strikes out swinging, 7 pitches

2nd inning:

Austin Riley: Strikes out swinging, 3 pitches

Orlando Arcia: Strikes out swinging: 4 pitches

Dansby Swanson: Strikes out swinging, 3 pitches

3rd inning:

Guillermo Heredia: Strikes out looking: 5 pitches

Kevan Smith: Strikes out swinging: 3 pitches

Ian Anderson: Strikes out looking: 4 pitches

López's strikeout streak came to an end when Adrianza grounded out to first to lead off the fourth inning. Following the groundout, López gave up his first hits to Freeman and Albies. The Braves are without superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL on Saturday.

Entering Sunday's game, López owned a 4-5 record with a 2.94 ERA (138 ERA+) and 1.08 in 18 starts. His 102 strikeouts (95 IP) on the season are a career-high.