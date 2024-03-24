The Philadelphia Phillies have locked up a versatile member of their pitching staff. The Phillies and lefty Matt Strahm have agreed to an extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026, the team announced Sunday. Strahm is owed $7.5 million in 2024 as part of the two-year, $15 million contract he signed last offseason.

Here are the financial terms of Strahm's new contract (via The Athletic):

2025: $7.5 million salary

$7.5 million salary 2026: $4.5 million club option with escalators based on innings pitched in 2025

$4.5 million club option with escalators based on innings pitched in 2025 2026 club option vests at $7.5 million with 60 innings in 2025

Strahm, 32, opened last season in Philadelphia's rotation because Ranger Suárez began the year on the injured list with an elbow issue. He had a 3.51 ERA in six starts before shifting back into a relief role. All told, Strahm had a 3.29 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings spanning 10 starts and 46 relief appearances in 2023.

Strahm added 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the postseason and got the save in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, which sent the Phillies to the NLCS.

Taijuan Walker will open this season on the injured list with a shoulder issue, though the Phillies will replace him in the rotation with Spencer Turnbull. Strahm will remain in the bullpen. He's allowed two runs in six innings this spring, and he did not work more than a single inning in any of his Grapefruit League outings.

In parts of eight major league seasons, Strahm owns a 3.69 ERA in 392 1/3 innings spread across 35 starts and 228 relief appearances. He began his career with the Kansas City Royals before moving on to the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, and now the Phillies.

The Phillies also traded outfielder Jake Cave to the Colorado Rockies in a minor deal Sunday. The 31-year-old six-year veteran had been squeezed off Philadelphia's bench by the Whit Merrifield signing.