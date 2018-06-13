Mets vs. Braves odds: Advanced computer model on 7-3 roll reveals June 13 MLB picks

The Braves and Mets wrap up their two-game set Wednesday with a matinee (12:10 p.m. ET) at SunTrust Park. The Mets will send ace Jacob deGrom to the hill, opposed by Mike Soroka for Atlanta. New York is a -110 sportsbook favorite (bet $110 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at eight.

Before you pick a side, check out the results from SportsLine's projection model. The advanced computer model simulates every game 10,000 times and uses all relevant analytical data to generate accurate predictions.

The model is currently on a 7-3 run with its top-rated MLB money-line selections. Now, it has simulated Mets-Braves from every possible angle and locked in strong money-line, run-line and over-under picks. You can see them over at SportsLine.

The model knows the Mets arrived in Atlanta on the heels of a dreadful homestand in which they lost eight of nine, avoiding a winless campaign with a win Sunday night over the Yankees.

Their stagnating offense has been the primary cause. The Mets scored one or zero runs in six of those eight losses and carry an NL-worst .230 team batting average.

The lack of run support has severely hampered the win total for deGrom (4-1, 1.57 ERA), who has painfully little to show for being one of the game's most dominant starters. He has gone 1-1 with three no-decisions in his past five outings despite allowing five earned runs in that span.

The right-hander went eight strong innings in his last start (against the Yankees), allowing two earned runs on four hits. But he absorbed the loss in a 4-1 defeat.

He has allowed one earned run in three starts this season against the Braves, taking a no-decision in each.

Soroka (1-1, 3.68) will return from the disabled list to start Wednesday. He made his season debut May 1 at New York and picked up the win. The 20-year-old righty allowed one earned run on six hits in six innings.

Which side of Mets-Braves should you jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mets-Braves money line you should back Wednesday, all from the advanced computer model that is hitting 70 percent of its recent MLB selections.